iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,601. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

