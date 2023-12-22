iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $276.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

