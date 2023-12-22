iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $278.88

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $278.88 and last traded at $278.66, with a volume of 592692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,156,000 after buying an additional 327,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after buying an additional 534,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

