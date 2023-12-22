iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IJH opened at $276.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

