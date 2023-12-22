iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

