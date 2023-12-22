iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.97. 442,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,741. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

