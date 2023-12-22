iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.65

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 4018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $508.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
