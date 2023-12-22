iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.65

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 4018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $508.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

