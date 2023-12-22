iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.36% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $48.74.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

