iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.58

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 8975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
