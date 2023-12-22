iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.58

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 8975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.