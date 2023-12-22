iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Holdings Decreased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.