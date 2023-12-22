iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stake Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 1.19% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTF. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 789,334 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 356,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.81. 3,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,363. The stock has a market cap of $970.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

