iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,642 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

