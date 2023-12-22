iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.50

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 25149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

