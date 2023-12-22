iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 682.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of IMCB opened at $66.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $801.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
