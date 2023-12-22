iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

