iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,854. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $586.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

