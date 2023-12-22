iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 254,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,662. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

