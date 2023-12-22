iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 733,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $74.86. 1,728,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,804,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

