iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.