iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. 736,386 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

