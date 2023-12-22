iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

