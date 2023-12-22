iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) is Meredith Wealth Planning’s 5th Largest Position

Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,295,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,423,000 after buying an additional 529,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,095,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,764,000 after purchasing an additional 442,643 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 18,689.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 809,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMTM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.04. 21,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,090. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

