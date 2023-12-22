iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 3,040,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

