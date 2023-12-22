iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Meredith Wealth Planning’s 2nd Largest Position

Meredith Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.23. 199,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

