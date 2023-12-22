iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.