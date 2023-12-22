iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Lowered by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,292 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

