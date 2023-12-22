iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $108.28. 512,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,807. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.