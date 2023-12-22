iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

