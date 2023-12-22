iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

