iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWM stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.