iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.21. 86,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,446. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

