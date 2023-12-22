iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $115.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

