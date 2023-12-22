iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,460. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $117.31 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

