iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) is Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned 0.40% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after buying an additional 1,646,989 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 1,584,294 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,664,000 after buying an additional 244,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,825,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 6,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $70.35.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

