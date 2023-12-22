iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

