iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.84 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.