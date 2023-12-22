iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 296.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $223.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $224.16. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

