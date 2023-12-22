iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 493,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.