Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $91.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITRI. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Itron by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Itron by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

