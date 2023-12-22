Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

