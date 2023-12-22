Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Jabil worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $128.36. The company had a trading volume of 115,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,649. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

