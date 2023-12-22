Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris Sells 3,823 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.8 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

