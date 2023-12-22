Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $157,685.84 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.31 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

