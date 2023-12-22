Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom Sells 804 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $65,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Lee Ostrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55.

JACK opened at $82.31 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

