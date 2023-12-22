Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

Novartis stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.