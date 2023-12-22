Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 735.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

