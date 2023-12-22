Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 501.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

