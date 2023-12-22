Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3,223.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $89.06 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

