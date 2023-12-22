Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

