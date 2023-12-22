Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 12.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GHC stock opened at $682.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.74. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $684.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

